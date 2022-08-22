42 minutes ago

Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder has disclosed that Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed is disappointed with his current situation at the club.

Kudus Mohammed has been reduced to a bench role this season for Ajax in their opening three matches despite his fine form for his side during pre-season.

"Of course I see that he is disappointed now and then. It's about whether you can control that emotion for the team. He handles that well." his coach revealed on Sunday.

He played in four matches and scores in all four and was at times used as a false nine by his coach a role he thought at the time could be permanent for the Ghanaian.

Fast forward and the midfielder is searching for his first start of the season after three matches.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 24 minutes in those games.