35 minutes ago

Manager for Dutch giants Alfred Schreuder says that he is unaware of any interest from English Premier League side Everton in his midfielder Kudus Mohammed.

The Ghanaian has been linked with a potential move to Goodison Park but Schruder who wants to keep Kudus at the club says he is unaware.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

"You can see that he is important. We need a lot of good players," he continued. The trainer also reported that he "hasn't heard anything yet" about a possible transfer. Kudus came in at Het Kasteel 20 minutes before the time on Sunday.

After his side's first match of the Eredivisie season, the Ghanaian midfielder posted a cryptic message on his Twitter handle but as if that is not enough he has held three separate meetings with his coach about his bench role.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 24 minutes in those games.

Kudus does not seem to be interested in playing a supporting role for the Amsterdammers for another year.