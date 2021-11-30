3 hours ago

Dutch Champions Ajax are considering resigning their former protégé Brian Brobbey barely a season after he departed his boyhood club for Germany.

The Dutch born Ghanaian striker left Ajax as a free agent last season but the grass is not always greener as he has struggled to fit in at RB Leipzig this season.

He joined the German side on a four year contract on a free transfer in the summer but wants out of RB Leipzig.

Ajax despite having Sebastien Haller are keen to strengthen their attack and see a loan deal for their former player in January as an ideal transfer option.

The De Telegraaf chief reporter Valentijn Driessen, has disclosed Ajax will beef up their squad in January with Brobbey no exception.

“They’re busy picking up Brobbey” Driessen told Veronica Inside while revealing the plans of Ajax for January,

“Feyenoord has Dessers, PSV Carlos Vinícius, but Ajax has no one. Yes Danilo, but he did not even succeed at FC Twente. Ajax wants to hire Brobbey and sell David Neres during the winter break.” He said.

Brian Brobbey has featured 9 times this season for Leipzig.