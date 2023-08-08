8 minutes ago

Ajax is currently grappling with the possibility of losing their star player, Mohammed Kudus, but they remain open to retaining him for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

In the past two seasons, the Dutch giants have experienced the departure of key players, which subsequently impacted their competitiveness in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

As they approach the new season, Ajax has been actively working to bolster their squad by bringing in new talent to ensure they have a stronger team capable of contending for trophies.

While Ajax is engaged in the transfer market, other European clubs have been targeting their top young talents.

One of the most highly sought-after players at Ajax this summer is the Black Stars' attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

Recent reports indicated that English Premier League side Brighton had reached an agreement with Ajax to sign the promising youngster.

As Ajax awaits developments, the club is also gearing up for the first match of the 2023/24 Dutch Eredivisie season, with the uncertainty surrounding Mohammed Kudus's situation in mind.

Despite the potential transfer, Ajax still values Kudus as a crucial asset and recognizes the benefits of his quality if he remains with the team.

Kudus continues to train with his teammates and is poised to participate in Ajax's opening match of the Dutch Eredivisie season against Heracles on Saturday, should his move to Brighton not come to fruition.