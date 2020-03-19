10 minutes ago

Ajax goalkeeper last week fulfilled a promise he made to talented Ghanaian goalkeeper Arhin Aboagye who is incarcerated at the Nsawam prisons.

The goalkeeper who named the Ajax and Cameroonian goalie as his idol emerged as the best goalkeeper during a football tournament organized in the prisons.

Onana sent the incarcerated goalkeeper a pair of gloves and also a signed jersey with his name emblazoned at the back.

The presentation of the items to Aboagye was done last week Friday by Tv3's Juliet Bawuah who went into the prisons to cover their football tournament and also interviewed Aboagye Arhin.

Andre Onana has tweeted that everyone deserves a second chance in life and he hopes the incarcerated goalkeeper will learn from his mistakes.

"It's never too late to be who you want to be. We all deserve a second chance and I'm certain that Arhin will take advantage of it."

