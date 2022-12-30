1 hour ago

Dutch giants Ajax is seemingly preparing for the possible departure of Ghanaian gem Kudus Mohammed in the January transfer window as they line up a replacement.

The Amsterdam-based side has been credited with an interest in Morocco's Bilala El Khannous who plies his trade with Belgium side KRC Genk.

Local reports in Morrocco suggest that Ajax has made an official bid to acquire the services of the talented attacking midfielder who shone for Morcco at the Mundial

El Khannouss is a young attacking midfielder born in Belgium to Moroccan parents and has chosen to represent Morocco despite playing for Belgium at the youth level.

The Moroccan was impressive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where his side placed fourth and was handed a starting berth in the third-place play-off against Croatia.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, and Chelsea have all been linked with the 22-year-old midfielder who has been a shining star for Ajax and also shone for Ghana at the World Cup.

Many teams are chasing the mercurial midfielder with Barcelona latest to join the fray in Europe with English Premier League giants Liverpool being linked with a move for the sought-after Ghanaian midfielder.

The Ajax star has been in devastating form for the Dutch side this campaign and has followed it up with his impressive showing for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

During the summer transfer window, the midfielder went on strike to try and force a move to the Merseyside club but Ajax did not budge.

He has since been a shining light for the Dutch side scoring ten goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Ajax.

Kudus Mohammed joined Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in July 2020 for a fee of around 9 million Euros but the Dutch giants will demand in excess of that amount with his current form.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian starred for Ghana at the ongoing World Cup having scored twice in two matches.

Ajax may sell Kudus Mohammed if they are to get their Moroccan target with suitors for the Ghanaian swelling.