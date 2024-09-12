2 hours ago

Ajax manager Francesco Farioli has opened up about the tumultuous efforts to secure Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Sulemana was set to join Ajax on a season-long loan from Southampton, with an option to buy for approximately 20 million euros.

However, the deal collapsed due to the late submission of crucial documents.

The transfer's complexity was exacerbated by the recent departure of Steve Bergwijn to Saudi club Al-Ittihad, which had made Sulemana's acquisition a more pressing need for Ajax.

Despite strenuous efforts from all parties involved, FIFA ultimately rejected the request to finalize the transfer after the deadline had passed.

Farioli described the situation as "chaotic," reflecting on the difficulties faced: "I would have loved to switch off my phone before the deadline, but I couldn’t due to some important calls.

We were dealing with financial constraints and lost two players while trying to bring in Kamaldeen [Sulemana]. It was chaotic and frustrating for everyone involved."

He remained pragmatic despite the setback, adding, "We can cry about what happened, or we can find a way to move forward."

Sulemana remains with Southampton, where he has yet to make an appearance this season due to an ongoing injury.