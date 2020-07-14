2 hours ago

Ghana and Ajax new boy Mohammed Kudus has made the cut for the prestigious Golden Boy Award after making it into the final 80 man shortlist.

The youngster has been in dazzling form for his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and made his way into the initial 100 man shortlist.

Kudus had a superb season for his former side earning a move to Dutch giants Ajax Fc as he scored 12 goals in 28 matches in all competitions.

The talented youngster's meteoric rise did not end there as he earned his debut for the Ghana national team when he played for the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifier against South Africa scoring the second goal of the game which ended two nil.

He will be hoping to make the final 20 man short list with an eye on the last three.

The award is organizd by Italian newspaper Tuttosport with a panel of 40 high profile sports journalist from around the world.

Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Isco, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappé and Matthijs de Ligt, and Joao Felix have all won it in the past.

BELOW IS THE LIST OF 80 PLAYERS WHO MADE THE CUT:

Maximilian James Aarons (Norwich), Abel Ruiz (Braga), Karim-David Adeyemi (RB Salzburg) Yacine Adli (Bordeaux), Marley Ake (Marseille), Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig), Yan Couto (Manchester City)

Adil Aouchiche (PSG), Benoît Badiashile (Monaco, Mitchel Bakker (PSG), Myron Boadu (AZ), Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Rayan Cherki (OL), Jayden Braaf (Manchester City), Nils Fröling (Kalmar FF)

Jonathan David (La Gantoise), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Karamoko Dembele (Celtic), Sergino Dest (Ajax), Tiago Djalo (Lille), Fabio Silva (FC Porto), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Ajax)

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Zeljko Gavric (Red Star Belgrade), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White (Wolves)

Matias Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), Amine Gouiri (Lyon), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Mohamed Amine Ihattaren (PSV), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Ozan Muhammed Kabak (Schalke 04), Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca, Real Madrid), Dejan Kulusevski (Parma, Juventus), Diego Lainez (Betis), Yasser Larouci (Liverpool), Daniel Maldini (AC Milan)

Felix Khonde Mambimbi (YB Bern), Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb), Alejandro José Méndez Marques (Juventus), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Tanguy Kouassi (PSG, Bayern Munich)

Nehuén Pérez (Famalicão, Atlético de Madrid), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Strahinja Pavlovic (Partizan, AS Monaco), Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Eduardo Quaresma (Sporting CP), Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP), Reinier (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Ionut-Casian Rus (CFR Cluj), Luqman Hakim (KV Kortrijk)

Thomas Sabitzer (LASK), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), William Saliba (St Etienne), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham), Musa Juwara (Bologna), Luka Romero (RCD Mallorca)

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg), Tomás Tavarez (Benfica), Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Ferrán Torres (Valencia FC), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Kenny Rocha Santos (AS Saint-Etienne, AS Nancy)

Lassina Traoré (Ajax), Heorhiy Tsitaishvili (Dynamo Kiev), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Joshua Zirkzee (Bayern Munich)

Tomas Esteves (FC Porto), Juan Sanabria (Atletico Madrid), Tomas Tavares (Benfica), Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb).