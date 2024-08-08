1 hour ago

Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax have bolstered their squad by signing promising goalkeeper Paul Reverson to a three-year contract, with an option for an additional two years.

The 19-year-old, who has attracted interest from several top European clubs, has chosen to commit his long-term future to the Amsterdam-based team.

Reverson, a product of the Ajax youth academy, joined the club at the age of eight and has steadily risen through the ranks.

His standout performances for the U18 team last season, including 26 league appearances, earned him a well-deserved promotion to the U23 squad for the upcoming season.

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Reverson holds dual nationality and has the option to represent either Ghana or the Netherlands at the international level.

Ajax’s Director of Football, Marijn Beuker, expressed his excitement about securing Reverson’s signature, praising the goalkeeper’s potential and development.

"Paul has shown significant development in recent years," Beuker said. "He is a modern goalkeeper with excellent reflexes and strong footballing abilities.

We are thrilled to see him continue his progression with Ajax U23 and potentially make his professional debut."

This new contract underscores Ajax's commitment to nurturing young talent and investing in future stars, with Reverson poised to play a key role in the club's goalkeeping department for years to come.