1 hour ago

Ajax shouldn't sell Kudus Mohammed as his value will only soar - Adriaan de Mos

Former Ajax coach Adriaan de Mos has urged his former side not to contemplate selling Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed any time soon as he will only keep getting better.

The player has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe following his impressive showing in the UEFA Champions League.

He says that Kudus Mohamed will only get better when he is afforded more game time at Ajax and bemoans its a worry when a player does not have the confidence of his coach.

De Mos, who won two league titles and one domestic cup with Ajax as a manager between 1982 to 1985, went on to warn the Dutch giants against selling the youngster.

“I would not sell Kudus. [He] will only increase in value if he gets the chance to play matches in a row at Ajax. If you don't have the confidence of a coach, it's very annoying for a player," De Mos added.

“He got the confidence in Ghana and then he is one of the most striking players of the World Cup,” De Mos adds. “He has already shown it at Ajax in matches against Liverpool and Rangers. Then he is always there and shows his best side.”