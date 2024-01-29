11 hours ago

Brian Brobbey, the Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, has been named in Sofascore's team of the week for his outstanding performance in the Dutch Eredivisie on matchweek 19.

Brobbey played a pivotal role in Ajax's 4-2 victory over Heracles, scoring a brace and contributing significantly to his team's success.

In the Round 19 clash, Jizz Hornkamp opened the scoring for Heracles in the 12th minute. Brobbey, leading the line for Ajax, equalized with a goal in the 16th minute.

Steven Berghuis extended Ajax's lead to 2-1 in the 55th minute, and Brobbey scored his second goal in the 57th minute to increase the lead to 3-1.

Although Heracles managed to score in the 60th minute through Mario Engels, Kristian Hlynsson secured the victory for Ajax with a goal in the 84th minute.

Brobbey's impressive stats for the season include 18 appearances, 13 goals, and four assists in the Dutch top flight. Ajax is set to face league leaders PSV Eindhoven in their upcoming game.

Brobbey's consistent performances make him a key player to watch in the Eredivisie.