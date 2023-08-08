2 hours ago

Amsterdam-based football club Ajax has set its sights on Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah, initiating contact with Denmark Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland to explore the possibility of securing the promising young player's services.

Ajax's pursuit of Nuamah is driven by their eagerness to acquire Ghana's rising talent from the Denmark Superliga team during the current transfer window. This interest has been spurred by the potential departure of fellow Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus, a notable presence in transfer discussions involving clubs like Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, has prompted Ajax to seek a long-term replacement for his role within the team.

Ernest Nuamah, a 19-year-old Ghanaian forward, has already left a remarkable impact on the current Danish Super League season. His accomplishments include four goals and one assist in just three games, leading to two team-of-the-week acknowledgments and a prestigious man-of-the-match award.

Notably, Nuamah's outstanding contributions led to him being recognized as the young player of the Year. His impressive performance resonated with players and coaches alike, leading to a unanimous decision to crown him as the best player in the Denmark Superliga for the 2022–23 season.

During the previous season, Nuamah's prowess resulted in him emerging as the top goal scorer among all Ghanaian internationals within a single Danish club season. His outstanding record included a remarkable 19 goals across various competitions.

Following his strong showing in the Danish Superliga, Nuamah earned the coveted Player-of-the-Month title for July after just two matches. Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain in France has already expressed interest in securing his talents.

Ajax Amsterdam views Ernest Nuamah as a potential successor to Mohammed Kudus, emphasizing his similar traits and capabilities. As negotiations and discussions progress, the footballing world awaits the outcome of this potentially transformative transfer.