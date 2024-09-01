2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency of the Central Region has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of allegedly collaborating with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unlawfully inflate the voters’ register in the area.

At a press conference in Ajumako, the NDC’s Communications Officer, Galahad Alex Andoh, claimed that over 3,000 names had been illegally added to the voters’ register. He demanded that the EC provide an explanation for how these names came to be included in the register.

“That particular register given to us by our party and that given to us by the EC has some anomalies. When we collated it we noticed the difference. The register has been bloated by an excess of over 3,017 persons that were unlawfully transferred onto our register.”

He further emphasized that the party would resist any efforts by the EC to manipulate the upcoming elections, insisting that the NDC would take necessary actions to prevent any electoral fraud.

The NDC also raised concerns about discrepancies between the voters’ register provided to their leadership in Accra and the one utilized during the voter exhibition exercise. According to Galahad Andoh, these discrepancies appear to be part of a larger scheme by the EC to rig the elections in favour of the NPP.

“We need an explanation by the Electoral Commission as to why the voters’ register presented to the NDC leadership in Accra is different from what they used in the voter exhibition exercise. We can see clearly that the Electoral Commission is bent on rigging the election for the New Patriotic Party and we will do everything to ensure that the will of the people is accounted for. If our demands are not met, we will besiege the EC office with a lawful demonstration,” Andoh asserted.

Supporting Andoh’s stance, Professor Jonathan Annan, the Constituency Chairman of the NDC in Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of the voters’ register.

He called on all NDC parliamentary candidates and executives across the region to meticulously examine their respective registers and cautioned against trusting in the current EC.

“We will ensure that the register is not bloated. We are using this medium to caution all NDC PCs and executives to carefully scrutinize their respective registers because it is clear this current EC cannot be trusted,” Professor Annan declared.

The Electoral Commission has yet to comment on this allegation.

Source: Myjoyonline