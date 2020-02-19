57 minutes ago

Musician AK Songstress has won the Best female Reggae/Dancehall artiste award at the just ended Cultural and Innovation Awards.

The event which took place on February 14 was held in Canada.

AK Songstress was also honoured for being an outstanding role model and having a positive influence in her community and across Ghana.

The singer in a post on Twitter said it was great to be acknowledged for her “enthusiastic personality and creativity, having strived for greatness beyond Ghana in this demanding times and appreciated for having such positive impact in the world.”

AK Songstress also thanked her fans for their continuous support adding that “This is for the FAN DEM...2020 is my year. Watch out.”

The talented musician is also set to begin phase 2 of her King of the Queens EP tour in Ghana. On Friday, February 21, she is expected to thrill fans at the Liquid Pub in Nungua Kantamanto from 8pm till dawn.

Her latest single “Give Dem" featuring Kuami Eugene is still receiving massive airplay and has been tipped to be nominated for a number of awards in the coming days.

