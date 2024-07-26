4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has clarified that Vincent Sowah-Odotei and former board member Alhaji Imoro Brimah are not involved in the club's player recruitment process.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ouattara addressed concerns following the team's 14th-place finish in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League, stating that the recruitment decisions are solely within the purview of the coaching staff and board.

"Alhaji Akambi and Honourable Odotei are not involved in recruitment. We follow a specific policy for player acquisition," Ouattara emphasized.

He outlined his recruitment procedure: "It starts with me identifying a target player. I scout him, research his performance, and observe him in the Premier League several times. If the player consistently shows the desired qualities, I then discuss his potential with the board."

Ouattara further explained the process, "Once we agree on the player, I meet with him to discuss my game plan and the role I envision for him.

If he accepts, I finalize the technical aspects and then proceed to meet with the Managing Director to complete the deal."

To bolster their squad for the 2024/25 season, Hearts of Oak have already announced the signings of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, defender Samuel Amofa, and former Nations FC players Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Michael Awuah Mensah.