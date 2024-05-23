1 hour ago

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Sante Initiative over the weekend launched its new B.L.O.O.M. (Bettering Lives of Our Mothers) Project aimed to raise money and awareness for maternal health needs, specifically supporting mothers at the Akyem-Oda Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

The successful event kicked off with a fundraising yoga and brunch event held today at the Cuppa Cappuccino Restaurant in Accra's Airport Residential Area, over 30 women made up of patrons, partners, volunteers and donors participated in this inaugural fundraiser, which coincided with Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

The event offered a rejuvenating yoga session led by Dzifa Ababio, a Yogi from the Shala Yoga Centre.

This was followed by an interactive talk on PTSD in women and postpartum depression, led by Dr Nita Asamoa-Manu Gyimah, a mother and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The informative session complemented Mental Health Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of mental well-being alongside physical health, especially for mothers.

After the engaging discussions, participants enjoyed a delicious brunch, creating a space for connection and networking among attendees.

The event signifies a promising start for the BLOOM Project, paving the way for future initiatives to support the health needs of Ghanaian women in underserved communities.

The Sante Initiative, founded in 2023 by Dr. Nana Efa Attafua, a US-trained pharmacist and public health advocate, is a non-profit organization with a mission to improve health and wellness outcomes for women and girls in Ghana.

Dr. Attafua's passion for empowering women and girls is central to the Sante Initiative's mission. The BLOOM Project is an extension of this mission, focusing specifically on addressing maternal health needs in Ghana.

The project aims to partner with healthcare institutions and organizations to provide essential resources and support to mothers.