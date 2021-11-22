28 minutes ago

At least six people, mainly traders, were Tuesday morning burnt beyond recognition when the vehicle they were travelling on was involved in an accident and caught fire.

The accident happened at Akomadan near Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

Some 22 others who were also on board the bus are in critical condition.

They are are receiving treatment at the Akomadan Government Hospital.

The bus reportedly collided with a towing truck and caught fire.

The head of MTTD in the Ashanti region, Superintendent, Mr Emmanuel Adu Boahene said the accident occurred around 4:30am.

Source: graphic.com.gh