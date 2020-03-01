1 hour ago

Black Stars Head Coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor will hold a press conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 to announce his squad for Ghana's back-to-back games against Sudan later this month.

The senior national team is set to host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The game, which will be followed by a reverse fixture in Omdurman within three days is Akonnor’s first as Black Stars coach.

The former national team captain had been in Europe for the past three weeks monitoring players for the team ahead of the doubleheader games.

The press conference is scheduled for Accra City Hotel (former Novotel) at 11 am