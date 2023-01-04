3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has jumped to the defence of Akonta Mining Company Limited, claiming that the firm is not engaged in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

Akonta Mining owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has been in the news for mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region without recourse to the law.

But speaking at the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association in Koforidua, President Akufo stressed that the firm has not been involved in any wrongdoing.

“I want to assure you all that Akonta Mining mining is not engaged in any form of illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak,” he insisted.

The Lands Ministry had directed the Forestry Commission to ensure that the company does not carry out any operation in the forest and to take the necessary action against any person found culpable in the matter.

This was after it pronounced all activities being undertaken by the company in the Forest Reserve as illegal.

There have been calls for the prosecution of persons running Akonta Mining Limited’s operation in the forest reserve.

In fact, the issue of the mining company is presently before the Special Prosecutor for investigation.

Source: citifmonline