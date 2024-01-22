2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he’s disbursed about GH¢150,000 to the Ghana Education Service in the district to clear six months’ rent advance for 167 teachers displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP emphasized the need to entice affected teachers to return for the continuity of teaching and learning in the district.

“My office has paid rent for 167 teachers who were displaced by the floods in order for them to return to teach our children. These are some of the innovations we’re embarking on to ensure our people are not left behind,” he said.

Despite the resumption of school, not all children in the North Tongu district are currently in school.

However, the MP mentioned that his office has supplied school bags, footwear, and other essential items to facilitate education in the area.

“We’ve granted full scholarships to 50 student victims across various tertiary institutions,” he stated.

Regarding St. Kizito SHS, which accommodated the largest number of displaced victims, the MP reported that “teaching and learning have commenced, and painting and renovation works will be completed next week.”

The MP appealed to benevolent organizations to assist affected victims, underscoring the ongoing impact of the floods and the critical need for support.

“The flood is no longer in the community. Yes, the water has receded, but the people are still homeless,” he lamented.

In October 2023, the Volta River Authority opened the spill gates at the Akosombo and Kpong dams to safeguard the integrity and maintain power supply, resulting in floods in over eight districts and displacing approximately 12,000 residents in North Tongu, making it the epicentre.

Victims with uninhabitable properties are still residing in tents due to a lack of accommodation.

The MP’s initiative to build a shelter in Mepe for 300 widows, aged individuals, and single mothers is currently about 78% complete and is scheduled for handover in February 2024.

This facility, the second resettlement center in the constituency, consists of 50 rooms, washrooms, and an entertainment room exclusively for vulnerable women.