4 hours ago

Akosombo Textiles one of Ghana’s leading textile manufacturing companies, has held an event to recognise its key distributors in the southern sector.

The event which was held in Accra, provided an opportunity for the company to appreciate its trade partners, provide operational updates, as well as receive feedback.

Mr. Kofi Boateng, CEO of Akosombo Textiles, provided an update on what the company had been doing since taking over in 2018.

He emphasised the immense support of the sector ministry and the government in ensuring the operations of the company continue on its upward trend.

He further reiterated the company’s commitment to innovation and new product development. “We believe that we are on a positive growth trajectory and will continue to work and count on your support to achieve the ambitions goals we have set” he stated.

On his part, the Factory Manager, Ing. Kenneth Asare, gave an update on the investments that the company has made into machinery and factory operations since the new management took over in 2018 and affirmed the company’s commitment to speed, quality, and innovation.

Petra Aba Asamoah, Head of Sales & Marketing, in her remarks, congratulated the award winners and assured the distributors of the company’s commitment to the growth of their businesses.

The top three performers and the fastest-growing new entrant for the period were awarded. These were Philoaflus Ent., Feligyams Ent, Bencodia Ent., and Kekye Ent, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the distributors, Mrs. Philomena Kumah, CEO of Philoflus Enterprises, thanked the management of Akosombo Textiles for the recognition and assured them of continuous support.

Established in 1967, Akosombo Textiles Ltd. (now Akosombo Industrial Company Limited – AICL) began the modern textile industry in Ghana. With a well-equipped factory in Akosombo and sales and administrative offices in Accra, ATL continues to offer customers trendy and quality wax prints. Akosombo Textiles (ATL) fabrics are available at the ATL Shop located in Adabraka, No. 40 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, opposite the Swanzy Shopping Arcade, or through distributors nationwide. Customers can also shop online at atlfabrics.com or call 0244334406 / 0244328661 for enquiries.

Source: Akosombo Textiles