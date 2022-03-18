1 hour ago

Akosombo Textiles one of Ghana’s leading textile manufacturing companies, has held a Customer Appreciation Event and awarded six of its key distributors in Kumasi.

The event was held on Thursday 17th March 2022.

Mr. Kofi Boateng, CEO of Akosombo Textiles, together with a cross-section of management of the company were present at the event, which was mainly held to appreciate the trade distributors for their support and commercial activity since he and his team took over the operations of the company in 2018.

He indicated that the support of the distributors has been critical to the progress of the company and reassured them of the company’s support towards the growth of their businesses.

The top-performing distributors were awarded and commended for their immense contribution to the growth and sustainability of the business. Speaking at the event, Mr. Boateng stated, “our distributors are the backbone of our business, and we will continue to ensure that we are working in a mutually beneficial manner with you.”

The event also presented an opportunity for the distributors to engage with representatives of various departments of management of Akosombo Textiles and provide feedback.

Providing updates on ATL’s commercial operations, Petra Aba Asamoah, Head of Sales & Marketing, assured the distributors of the company’s commitment to continuous investment into innovation, high customer service, support standards, and improved incentives for the distributors.

The distributors present on their part expressed appreciation to ATL for the recognition and pledged continuous support to the growth of ATL. The distributors awarded were Conora Ent., Lawrencia Serwaah Ent., Hennroj Ent., Florengya Ent., Faustina Awuah Ent and MP Gyimah Ent.

Established in 1967, Akosombo Textiles Ltd. (now Akosombo Industrial Company Limited – AICL) began the modern textile industry in Ghana.

With a well-equipped factory in Akosombo and sales and administrative offices in Accra, ATL continues to offer customers trendy and quality wax prints. Akosombo Textiles (ATL) fabrics are available at the ATL Shop located in Adabraka, No. 40 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, opposite the Swanzy Shopping Arcade or through distributors nationwide. Customers can also shop online at atlfabrics.com or call 0244334406 / 0244328661 for enquiries.

Source: Akosombo Textiles