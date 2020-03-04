1 hour ago

Veteran musician Rex Omar has noted that he has no intention of taking any legal action against fellow veteran Akosua Adjepong.

According to Rex Omar, who is the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), while he is greatly disturbed by the numerous allegations Akosua Adjepong has made against him, he is not ready to sue her because she is broke.

He rubbished the constant allegations by Akosua Adjepong that he is misappropriating funds at the music rights body.

“Akosua Adjepong speaks from ignorance…and she’s not ready to learn,” he said in an interview on 3FM’s Showbiz 927 with MzGee.

Asked if he plans to take any action against Akosua Adjepong, the veteran musician noted that it will be an exercise in futility because he won’t make any money.

“…if I am taking on somebody, I want to take on somebody I know has money so that at the end of the day I can get money. I don’t want my waste my time taking people who have nothing...what will get from taking Akosua Adjepong on?” Rex Omar quizzed.

The GHAMRO Chairman added that he considers Akosua Adjepong as a sister for which reason there is no way he will want to harm her.