Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Akosua Asaa Manu has been listed among 100 most influential young Africans in leadership and civil society.

She is named as one of the influential Ghanaians in a poll organized by reputed rating agency, Avance Media.

The list also included Ghana’s top Dancehall artistes – Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, Rapper Sarkodie, Broadcaster Peace Hyde among others.

Akosua Asaa Manu, until her appointment as Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority was the Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady in 2017.

She also worked with GCB Bank in 2007 as a System Administrator.

Akosua Asaa Manu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ghana.

Here is the full list below

Business

Anthony Dzamefe [CEO, Caveman Watches]

Awura Abena Agyeman [CEO, WearGhana]

Marcia Ashong [CEO, The Boardroom Africa]

Rashida Saani Nasamu [CEO, I-ZAR Group]

Sangu Delle [CEO, Africa Health Holdings]

Entertainment

Becca [Musician]

Kofi Kinaata [Musician]

Kuami Eugene [Musician]

Kwesi Arthur [Musician]

Stonebwoy [Musician]

Law & Governance

Hon Francisca Oteng-Mensah [Member of Parliament, Kwabre East Constituency]

John Dumelo [Parliamentary Candidate, National Democratic Congress]

Kofi Tonto [Head of Information and Public Affairs, Embassy of Ghana in United States]

Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah [Minister, Ministry for Information]

Sammy Gyamfi [Communications Director, National Democratic Congress]

Leadership & Civil Society

Akosua Asaa Manu [Deputy CEO, National Youth Authority]

Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo [Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana]

Derek Nii Laryea [Head of Research and Communications, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications]

Ernesto Yeboah [Commander-in-Chief, Economic Fighters League]

Patrick Stephenson [Head of Research, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education]

Lifestyle

Dancegod Lloyd [Dancer]

DJ Vyrusky [Disc Jockey]

GuiltyBeatz [Music Producer]

Kwadwo Sheldon [Social Media Influencer]

Kwaku Bediako [Fashion Designer]

Media

Berla Mundi [On Air Personality, Media General]

Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor [Social Commentator, Loud Silence Media]

Manasseh Azure Awuni [Freelance Journalist]

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah [On Air Personality, Angel TV]

Serwaa Amihere [On Air Personality, GhOne TV]

Personal Development & Academia

Ewura Adjoa Ahimah Nunoo (Dr) [Medical Doctor, Swan Clinic]

Kabu Nartey [Student, Ghana Institute of Journalism]

Kenneth Gyamerah [Education Advocate]

Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare [Managing Director, Primetime Ltd]

Rose Dodd [Lecturer, Ashesi University]

Science & Technology

Derick Omari [CEO, Tech Era Ghana]

Gregory Rockson [CEO, mPharma]

Ivy Barley [CEO, Developers in Vogue]

Richard Briandt [CEO, Codetrain]

Simon W. Alangde [CEO, Wineloya Digital]

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

Foster Awintiti Akugri [President, Hacklab Foundation]

Hikmat Baba Dua [CEO, League of Young Female Leaders]

Mabel Suglo [CEO, Dignified Wear]

MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy [CEO, Hopin Academy]

Prince Agbata [CEO, Coliba]

Sports

Andre Ayew [Footballer, Swansea City]

Elizabeth Addo [Footballer, Jiangsu Suning]

Jordan Ayew [Footballer, Crystal Palace]

Mubarak Wakaso [Footballer, Deportivo Alavés]

Thomas Partey [Footballer, Atlético Madrid]