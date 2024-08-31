13 minutes ago

Actor, Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto has revealed why he refuses to take pictures with fans or people he encounters in public.

He shared that, his decision stems from multiple incidents where his photos have been used to commit crimes.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Akrobeto explained that a man used his photo to deceive a 16-year-old girl.

The man showed the girl a picture of himself with Akrobeto to gain her trust, leading to a sexual relationship that resulted in pregnancy.

When the girl’s mother approached Akrobeto with the picture to identify the man, he realized he had never met him.

“Someone used my picture to impregnate a 16-year-old girl. He met the girl in a car and showed her his pictures with me. The girl fell for his lies and slept with her. After impregnating her, the guy was nowhere to be found. Her mother came to me with the picture to ask if I knew the guy but he wasn’t someone who I recall I’ve ever met,” he narrated.

Akrobeto recounted several other instances where his photos were similarly used for malicious purposes.

As a result, despite public opinion, he remains steadfast in his decision not to take pictures with fans or strangers.