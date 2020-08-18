1 hour ago

The Akropong North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, has confirmed Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu, as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He was nominated two weeks ago by President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to replace former MCE Mr. Daniel Miracles Aboagye.

He received 45 votes out of the 46 casts, representing 98%, in an election held at Akropong and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He was subsequently sworn into office by the District Magistrate Judge of the Municipality.

Barima Awuah Sarpong thanked the President and the Assembly members for the opportunity to serve the people in the municipality.

He also pledged to offer his support and dedicated services to the municipality and called for the support and cooperation of everybody.

He advised that the Assembly members eschew division and to pull together to bring development to the area.

Presiding Member

The Assembly on six occasions has failed to elect a Presiding Member.

After the MCE's confirmation, two members of the Assembly, Nana Appianti, a government appointee who is the Constituency Organiser of NPP and also NADMO Director of the Municipality and former Presiding Member, Mr Asiedu Offei, show up to contest the Presiding Membership position.

But Mr. Appianti stepped aside and indicated he was throwing his support behind Mr Aseidu Offei to become the next PM.

After the total votes of 46 members, Mr Aseidu Offei was elected with 45 votes as the PM for the Akropong North Municipal Assembly.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Offerur, in his speech, said the confirmation of the MCE would ensure the rapid development of the municipality.

He urged the MCE to cooperate with the Assembly members in the discharge of his duties.