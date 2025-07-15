1 hour ago

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma North Constituency, has publicly apologized to the party’s leadership after defying a national directive to boycott a parliamentary rerun in 19 polling stations.

Her apology comes in the wake of a narrow defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a loss that ended the NPP’s dominance in the constituency.

The rerun, which took place on Friday, July 11, 2025, was ordered by the Electoral Commission (EC) following irregularities in the December 2024 general election results.

The EC cited the absence of presiding officers’ signatures on scanned pink sheets from several polling stations as grounds for the partial rerun — a decision strongly contested by the NPP.

Defying the Party Line

In response to the EC’s announcement, the NPP issued a clear boycott directive, arguing that its candidate, Akua Afriyieh, had already won the parliamentary seat in the original election and that the rerun was both unwarranted and unconstitutional.

The party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, held a press conference on July 8 to reaffirm the NPP’s stance, accusing the EC of undermining the will of voters and fabricating grounds for a rerun.

Despite this directive, Akua Afriyieh chose to participate, effectively breaking ranks with her party — a decision that not only earned her criticism from within the NPP but also ended in electoral defeat.

She polled 33,881 votes, narrowly losing to the NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn, who garnered 34,090 votes, marking a symbolic and historic win for the NDC in a previously secure NPP stronghold.

Public Apology and Party Loyalty

Following the NPP’s National Council meeting on Monday, July 14, Akua Afriyieh addressed the media and offered a full apology for her actions, expressing regret for the fallout her decision caused.

“It all boils down to an apology because that is my party and I will keep being NPP. We all make mistakes. If the party says you shouldn’t run, whatever it is, the matter has been resolved, an apology given, and we move on,” she stated.

Her comments suggest an attempt to mend fences with party leadership and reaffirm her loyalty amid internal disappointment and speculation about possible disciplinary action.

Rerun Loss Deepens Party Tensions

The outcome of the Ablekuma North rerun has not only shifted the political balance in the constituency but also sparked internal tensions within the NPP.

Many party members believe the loss could have been avoided had the leadership either participated in the rerun officially or maintained internal unity on the issue.

Some grassroots supporters have voiced frustration over what they call a missed opportunity and poor communication strategy, while others have questioned the wisdom of ordering a boycott without exploring legal alternatives more vigorously.

The NDC, on the other hand, is celebrating the result as a vindication of electoral justice, crediting the EC’s intervention for restoring credibility to the democratic process in the affected polling stations.