The eight-member committee was sworn in by the Savannah Regional Minister

The Savannah Regional Coordinating Council has inaugurated a foundation in memory of 90-year-old Akua Denteh, who was lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality.

The Coordinating Council also swore in an eight-member committee charged with the responsibility of engaging stakeholders to curb the menace.

At a short inaugural ceremony at the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council, the Savannah Regional Minister, Adam Salifu Braimah, noted that the recent attacks on women is a threat to security in the region.

He indicated that the foundation will provide an avenue to enlighten the people of the region on the negative effects of witchcraft accusations.

He is optimistic the foundation will yield a positive result.

“I believe we can use this foundation to cause a change in the socio-cultural beliefs of the people and to say never again will this happen.”

For their part, family members of the late Akua Denteh expressed gratitude to the Minister and the RCC for the honour done their mother.

They are hopeful the foundation will bring a change in the Region.

“As a family, though unfortunate, we are happy that our mother’s death will be used to bring a change in the lives of our people.”

He, however, maintained, the soul of their late relative will rest in peace if the perpetrators get punished.

Ms Lawuratu Saaka, a member of the committee, spoke on behalf of the members and assured that the committee will do its possible best to provide education to the people.

Late Akua Denteh was lynched at Kafaba on Thursday, July 23 after a supposed spiritualist Hajia Serena Mohammed was brought in by the youth to exorcise that town of witches fighting against their progress.

Seven suspects including the spiritualist were arrested and are standing trial.