34 minutes ago

Kumawood actress Xandy Kamel has come out to openly state that video vixen and part-time actress Akuapem Poloo, is not her friend.

Speaking in a live interview with Zionfelix, Xandy indicated that she would not consider Akuapem Poloo as a friend but said they were just acquaintances.

Xandy Kamel added that she could consider Kumawood star Tracey Boakye as her friend because she could pick her phone and call her to ask for favours but she could not say the same with Akuapem Poloo.

When pushed further, Xandly admitted to calling Akuapem Poloo on phone but it was strictly a work call. According to Xandly, this was the time they were on set during the making of a local movie titled Baby Mama.

We have never been friends. Talking to someone is different from being friends with someone,” Xandy Kamel explained.

Xandy appeared not be even ready to mention Akuapem Poloo’s name and asked that the name be repeated

Over the years, the duo have cross swords and it seems their bad blood still exists.

Watch video below: