6 hours ago

Recent events in the Pakro community in the Akuapem South Municipality saw residents diverting a truck loaded with stolen railway tracks, unloading them in the heart of the community.

This action was prompted by the MCE’s active engagement with the community to fight the threat of railway track stealing.

This action was taken following a meeting between the MCE and the community who called for their attention to help address the issue of railway track robbery.

After, Mr. Frank Aidoo wrote a letter dated January 15, 2024, to the Ministry of Railway Development, urging urgent action to stop the robbing of the railway tracks.

He also notified the Eastern Regional Minister, local police, and Eastern Regional Police command to investigate and arrest the criminals.

These actions came to his notice in recent sponsored publications that falsely accused him (the MCE) of involving in illegal activities, such as cutting and selling railway metals to scrap dealers.

In a Phone interview with Ghanadistricts.com, Mr. Aidoo categorically denied these baseless allegations, stating that they were deliberate attempts to tarnish his image, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming Parliamentary primary in Akuapem South, which he intends to contest.

Mr. Aidoo stated that, while railway track robbery remains a nationwide concern, the Akuapem South Assembly’s positive actions underline their firm commitment to defend the integrity of railway infrastructure within the municipality.

"This failed attempt to tarnish my image serves as evidence to the provider of fact and integrity in the face of falsehoods and deception".

Below is the letter Mr. Frank Aidoo wrote to the Ministry of Railway Development, urging urgent action to halt the looting of railway tracks