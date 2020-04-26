1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo Addo has finally admitted the country is in pressing need of health infrastructure amid the Coronavirus scare.

It comes after identifying most part of the country are without hospitals, promising to tackle the problem.

President Akufo Addo had turned death ears to critics who had condemned his move to opt for a national cathedral over infrastructures such hospitals.

But in his 8th address to the nation on the Covid-19 fight, the president admitted the pandemic has exposed the country's deficiencies in health care.

"Just as the virus has disrupted our daily lives, it has also exposed the deficiencies of our healthcare system, because of years of under-investment and neglect, " Akufo Addo said in a televised address.

"Whilst maternal, new-born, adolescent health and nutrition remain our top priorities, we must pay increased attention to chronic, noncommunicable diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes and asthma, which have proved to be the common risk factors for the eleven (11) deaths we have recorded from the virus."

"It has highlighted the need to address mental health issues, and the crucial role of emergency services, to which the new fleet of ambulances and drones are responding. We must emphasise preventive and promotive aspects of health, in addition to care for the sick."

The president has promised to tackle the challenge by promising to build some heath facilities across the country.

"The virus has also revealed the unequal distribution of healthcare facilities, as we have tended to focus our infrastructure on Accra and one or two of our other big cities,"he said.

"But, as we have seen, epidemics and pandemics, when they emerge, can spread to any part of our country.

"There are eighty-eight (88) districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have 5 infectious disease control centres dotted across the country; and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19."

As the fight against the Covid-19 heightens, the former president Mr John Mahama has rather received more of the praises over his huge investment in infrastructure during his adminstration between the 2012 to 2016.

But Akufo Addo believes it's about time his administration replicate the feat of of his political opponent.

He said the move will be the largest in the history of the country.

"We must do something urgently about this," he said.

"That is why Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history.

"We will, this year, begin constructing eighty-eight (88) hospitals in the districts without hospitals.

"It will mean ten (10) in Ashanti, nine (9) in Volta, nine (9) in Central, eight (8) in Eastern, seven (7) in Greater Accra, seven (7) in Upper East, five (5) in Northern, five (5) in Oti, five (5) in Upper West, five (5) in Bono, four (4) in Western North, four (4) in Western, three (3) in Ahafo, three (3) in Savannah, two (2) in Bono East, and two (2) in North East Regions."

As recorded cases of covid-19 in the country keep increasing, the Government is racing against time to ensure infrastructures are in place to fight the dreaded virus that has killed 11 people so far.

He said if completed the one hundred bed hospital each will be of high quality standard.

"Each of them will be a quality, standard-design, one hundred bed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers, and the intention is to complete them within a year," he said.

"We have also put in place plans for the construction of six (6) new regional hospitals in the six (6) new regions, and the rehabilitation of the EffiaNkwanta Hospital, in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region. We are going to beef up our existing laboratories, and establish new ones across every region for testing.

"We will establish three (3) infectious disease control centres for each of the zones of our country, i.e. Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern, with the overall objective of setting up a Ghana Centre for Disease Control.

"The recent, tragic CSM outbreak, with over forty (40) deaths, has reaffirmed the need for ready access to such infectious disease control centres, even though, in our time, nobody should die of the disease," he added.

Ghana has recorded one thousand, five hundred and fifty (1,550) with one hundred and fifty-five (155) recoveries.