The Ghana Guardian News

Published

52 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo appoints new army chief, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama

By: Nana
Akufo-Addo appoints new army chief, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama

This appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on 5 February 2021, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O.B Akwa.

The president has expressed his gratitude to him for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation, an official statement from the Office of the President said.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed, with effect from Friday 5 February 2021, Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu to act as Chief of Naval Staff, also pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

Rear Admiral Yakubu, until his new appointment, was the Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The President will, in due course, in accordance with applicable regulation, appoint a new Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

