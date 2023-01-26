3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff.

The appointment was in consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution.

It also takes immediate effect from today, Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe was given the role following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of his predecessor, Air Vice Marsal Frank Hanson.

This was announced in a release from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House and signed by its Director, Eugene Arhin.

“President Akufo-Addo has expressed his gratitude to the former Chef of Air Staff for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation, and wished him well in his retirement”, the statement concluded.