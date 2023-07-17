4 hours ago

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has welcomed the decision of president Akufo-Addo to approve the reviewed salaries and other allowances of its members.

Members of the Association have been demonstrating against what they termed as the government’s lack of interest to approve the agreed terms which led to an indefinite strike on May 24, 2023.

The Association said its proposals to the government on the implementation of the approved cost of living allowance for members were not urgently attended to and subsequently appealed to the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo to intervene.

The Association indicated that its engagement with the Chief Justice yielded positive results with an affirmation that the president has approved the reviewed salaries and other allowances entitled to members.

The statement indicated that though the process and engagement with the Chief Justice had been challenging, “we are glad that her ingenuity and exceptional leadership with the support of other stakeholders led to the conclusion of the engagement on the 15th of June 2023 with an understanding that implementation of the reviewed salaries will take effect in July 2023.”

“We are reassured by the letter of Her Ladyship Honourable Chief Justice dated 13th July 2023 which confirms that His Excellency the President of Ghana has approved the new salary structure, and implementation will be done in the month of July 2023 as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the close of engagement,” the statement further read

Source: citifmonline