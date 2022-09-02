3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Friday, September 2, 2022 start a two-day tour of the Central Region.

The President will begin the tour in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency, where he will inspect work on a Court Complex.

He will then proceed to the Awutu-Senya West constituency to inspect work on the Kasoa-Bawjiase road and commission a 1D1F Gas Cylinder Factory in Chochoe.

The President will commission another 1D1F Lubricant Factory in the Gomoa East District at Fetteh and inspect the Agenda 111 Project in Gomoa Afransi in the Gomoa Central constituency.

This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s tour of the Upper West and Savannah Regions last week where he inspected ongoing projects and commissioned those completed.

Source: citifmonline