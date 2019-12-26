33 minutes ago

The office off the president has squandered over a whooping One Hundred and Sixty million Cedis in 9 months, according to a report by the Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (GH-GH).

The figure represents an amount spent on goods and services by the Jubilee House, the think thank has said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the think said it was scary to rate at which the presidency has recklessly spent tax payers money between January and September this year.

" Within the space of nine (9) months (Jan – Sept. 2019), the Office of the Chief of Staff spent a total of 168,908,262.73 million new cedis on goods and services," the CDG-Gh said.

Read the full statement below

PRESS RELEASE 26th December 2019

THE PRESIDENT BLOWS GHC 169 MILLION IN 9MONTHS

ON GOODS AND SERVICE EXPENDITURE

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (GH-GH), on the basis of information gathered, is scared at the quantum of allocations for the Presidency compared to the allocations for other Ministries. Details of Chief of Staff Secretariat- Goods and Services Expenditure (Returns from January to September 2019) shows a total of 168,908,262.73 GHc.

The purpose of this press release is to present extracts of the 2019 budget. Within the space of nine (9) months (Jan – Sept. 2019), the Office of the Chief of Staff spent a total of 168,908,262.73 million new cedis on goods and services. CDG would humbly like to ask; what kind of purchases of goods and services will amount to about 169 million new cedis (GHC 168,908,262.73 ) for the Office of the Presidency.

RAW FIGURES

Following are the details of expenditure on Goods and Services in 2019 :

Printed Material and Stationary 1,688,942.00

Office Facilities and accessories 6,552,061,89

Telecommunications 1,836, 70696

Maintenance and Repairs of vehicles 5,985,200.46

Foreign Travel Cost and expenses 62,578,224.08

Hotel Accommodation 5, 855,000.95

Refreshments 1,980,025.23

Official National Celebrations 520,420.24

Operational Enhancement Expenses 68,908,226.13

Rentals of Office and Residential accommodation 903,455,89

Fuel and Lubricants 4,899,100.90

Support to other MDAs 7,200,898.00

GRAND TOTAL (Goods and Services) 168,908,262.73

COMPARATIVE FIGURES FOR PRESIDENCY BUDGET

2015 (NDC) 326 million GHc

2016 (NDC) 453 million GHc

2017 (NPP) 1.5 billion GHc 110 Ministers @ about 6,000 GHc /month

2018 (NPP) 1.9 billion GHc 110 Ministers @ about 6,000 GHc/month

2019 (NPP) 2.4billion GHc 126 Ministers @ about 10,000GHc/mounth

EFFECT / RESULTS

Putting this in proper perspective, the immediate effect of the wasteful expenditure at the Presidency is that key growth sectors are denied resources to generate economic growth and development.

Discussion

It is intriguing to note that the budget estimate for the Presidency far exceeds the total capital expenditure for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Energy. the total capital expenditure for 3 strategic MDAs: the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ministry of Communications

Dr E.K.Hayford

Chief Convener CDG-GH

0277606338 / 0507694343