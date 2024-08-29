1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to swiftly establish a standby force to address escalating threats from military coups and terrorism and to safeguard regional stability.

Addressing the second Africa Security Conference and Exhibition in Accra, President Akufo-Addo stressed the urgent need for a dedicated ECOWAS standby force to tackle the surge in unconstitutional changes in government and insurgencies that have recently rocked West Africa.

He underscored that the establishment of such a force is critical and long overdue.

“I have no doubt that had it been in existence earlier, it would have served as a deterrent to the multiplicity of coups and the spread of terrorism,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He continued: “The establishment of this force is essential for maintaining regional stability and security. It will enable ECOWAS to respond swiftly and effectively to threats, uphold democratic governance, and promote peace across West Africa."

President Akufo-Addo’s remarks come against a backdrop of increasing political instability in West Africa, where a spate of military coups often driven by political discontent and economic challenges has cast doubt on the future of democracy in the region.

The ongoing threats posed by terrorism and insurgencies, particularly in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, have further intensified the region's security concerns.

President Akufo-Addo argued that a fully operational ECOWAS standby force could have played a vital role in preventing the recent series of military coups that have disrupted several West African nations.

He highlighted that leaders at the most recent ECOWAS summit agreed to expedite the creation of this force to address these threats head-on.

“The ECOWAS authority agreed to bring the ECOWAS standby force into being as soon as possible,” he reiterated, emphasising the importance of swift action in ensuring a stable and democratic future for West Africa.