2 hours ago

Renowned musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus, has raised doubts about Ghana’s ability to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill recently passed by Parliament.

A-Plus claimed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo might not give his approval to the Bill, citing Ghana’s heavy reliance on foreign aid as a major obstacle to achieving true independence.

During a recent interview, A-Plus emphasised that Ghana’s dependence on financial assistance from developed nations undermines its sovereignty.

In his view, until Ghana develops strong domestic policies, the Western countries will maintain their influence and control over the nation.

“Akufo-Addo cannot assent to the bill due to Ghana’s dependence on foreign aid. Without financial support from the international community, Ghana struggles to achieve true independence,” he insisted.

The musician’s remarks highlight a broader concern regarding the impact of external influences on Ghana’s legislative decisions.

A-Plus reiterated that Western culture will continue to shape Ghana’s policies unless the country takes decisive steps toward self-sufficiency.

“Whether Ghana likes it or not, the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill would not be passed. We are to accept Western culture as long as we remain dependent on foreign aid,” he added.