2 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commended the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies for their efforts in stopping groups pushing for the secession of parts of the Volta Region.

President Akufo-Addo says the Military High Command has been on high alert to avert any attack from such groups.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over some 40 Armored Personnel Carriers to the GAF on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, President Akufo-Addo urged the security agencies to collaborate with other agencies of the state to curb any future disturbances.

“I commend the Armed Forces also for your continued commitment to contain the so-called secessionist activities along our Eastern frontiers.”

“I urge you to continue to collaborate with the ministries of National Security, Interior, Foreign affairs to ensure that we maintain a robust disposition that will deter potential aggressors who attempt to derail the political and socio-economic gains we have chalked so far as a country.”

Activities of secessionists groups

Calls for the secession of parts of the Volta Region sparked significant unrest when purported separatists pushing for a Western Togoland blocked major roads in the region on Friday, September 25, 2020, to voice their demands.

It was the most violent separatist action recorded in recent times as the Aveyime and Mepe police stations were raided whilst clashes with police resulted in some being wounded and a fatality recorded among the separatist after the military intervention.

Also in September 2020, some persons believed to be part of the secessionist groups attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC), beating up drivers and setting ablaze some buses.

The government said it foiled a plan by the separatists to burn the Ho Central Market and other key installations.

The separatist’s violence has been attributed to the Homeland Study Group Foundation though its leader, Charles Kudzordzi, has denied being behind the attacks.

Over 70 persons were arrested and arraigned in connection with the separatist violence.

Source: citifmonline