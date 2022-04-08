1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo has expressed gratitude to the government of the United States for the continuous support in the area of health, security and education.

The President said the US government has been a pillar in Ghana’s fight against COVID-19 particularly with the provision of vaccines and other medical supplies that aided the country’s fight against the global disease.

Speaking at a special ceremony at the Jubilee House to honor the outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, Nana Akufo-Addo said he is appreciative of the ambassador and the US’ efforts in the conduct of the 2020 elections.

“We are very thankful for your efforts that helped us to undertake the most transparent election in the fourth republic in 2020. It enabled us to cement our reputation as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa. We owe an special thanks for the exceptional assistance Ghana received from the United States during the current COVD-19 pandemic when access to vaccines to countries such as ours which do not produce their own vaccine has been difficult and a harrowing experience,” he said.

Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan is leaving Ghana after four years of service as US ambassador.

President Akufo-Addo conferred on her the grand medal of Ghana award for her outstanding contribution to the country’s democracy and development, and praised her for the numerous work in various areas including the empowerment of women and the provision of educational opportunities for Ghanaians.