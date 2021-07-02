1 hour ago

Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Company Limited has announced to set up a Suzuki Swift car assembly plant in Ghana.

The assembly plant is expected to be in place next year, 2022.

This was revealed during an onsite ceremony held at Tema on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in which the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned a Toyota assembly plant in Ghana.

The assembly plant by the Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Company Limited is located in the Freezones Enclave in Tema.

President Akufo-Addo, commissioning the plant, said, "Government will continue to create the enabling environment to boost the profitability of the emerging automobile sector in Ghana."

Also at the ceremony, Toyota Tsusho President & CEO, Ichiro Kashitani stated via a video message that, “our African business has a history of more than 90 years. Based on our philosophy of ‘WITH AFRICA FOR AFRICA’, we seek to contribute to African society and the economy of Africa while further reinforcing and expanding our business foundations. Starting today through this project, we will go on to deliver the ‘production of happiness for all’ to the people of Ghana, as well”.

Toyota Tsusho COO for Africa Division, Shinichiro Otsuka, also stated, “to contribute to the social and economic development of Ghana, we will promote the production of high-quality cars that are made in Ghana. In addition, by providing high-quality sales and after-sales service at our distributors, we will continuously support the safe and secure lives and businesses of the people of Ghana”.

The planned production of the Suzuki Swift compact car is based on "a collaboration agreement concluded between Toyota and Suzuki in March 2019. It is planned as part of strengthening and expanding the alliance between Toyota Tsusho, which received the full transfer of sales and marketing operations in Africa from Toyota in January 2019, and Suzuki".

Source: peacefmonline.com