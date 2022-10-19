3 hours ago

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 18th October 2022, cut the sod for the commencement of construction of a 4-tier interchange at Suame, in fulfillment of a pledge he made during his tour of the Ashanti Region last year.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “the Suame Interchange will be the first 4-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region, and the second in Ghana, after the Pokuase Interchange which I commissioned on 9th July 2021.”

He stated that, once completed, it will address the perennial congestion experienced around the Suame Roundabout, and improve urban mobility within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

Addressing the gathering, the President indicated that the Suame Interchange will consist of a 4-Tier Interchange at the current Suame Roudabout; an overpass at the Abrepo Junction; an overpass at Krofuom Junction; an overpass at Anomangye Junction; an overpass at Magazine New Road Junction; and an overpass at Abusuakruwa Junction.

The construction of the Suame Interchange will be undertaken by M/S Grupo Dizmar of Spain and Rango Construction Ltd a Ghanaian Company. The complementary road component will be undertaken wholly by the Ghanaian Firm, Rango Construction Company Ltd, with supervision of the entire project being the responsibility of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Department of Urban Roads.

President Akufo-Addo charged the contractors and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to help ensure the country gets value for money, as well as ensure strict adherence to completion dates.

Ashanti Region Roads

Apart from the Suame Interchange, the President indicated that Government is tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner, so that every part of Ghana gets quality, all weather roads.

The Construction of the Kumasi Inner City Roads, which involves the rehabilitation of another one hundred kilometres (100kms) of local roads in Kumasi by M/S Sino Hydro Ltd is ongoing, together with the emergency rehabilitation of the twelve-kilometre (12km) Atimatim-Maase-Aboabogya road.

Additionally, there is rge upgrading of the forty-nine-kilometre (49km) Asankare-Krofa-Juansa Road and Krofa-Brantuokrom-Magyeda road, as well the upgrading of 40.3-kilometre Amantema Junction-Wiawso-Senkye Road, and the reconstruction of the thirty-kilometre (30km) Anwiankwanta-Obuasi Road, which is ninety percent (90%) complete, and will be completed by the end of 2022.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the upgrading of the thirty-one kilometre (31km) Dechemuoso area roads and asphaltic overlay of Hill Top Roads, which is fifty-seven percent (57%) complete is also ongoing, together with the upgrading of the 8.7 kilometre Kwapia-Wioso Feeder Road, which stands, currently, at fifty-two percent (52%) complete.