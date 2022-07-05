1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut sod for work to begin on the 70-kilometre Manso to Huni-Valley railway.

The €500 million project is to be executed within 43 months by Amandi Limited.

The President said the line will be a standard gauge, and it forms part of the development of the Western Railway line to ensure bulk haulage of Bauxite, Manganese and other commodities.

“These projects, among others that will commence soon, confirm the depth of commitment of my government to establishing a modern railway system in our nation,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Minister for Railways Redevelopment, Peter Amewu said the redevelopment of the Manso to Huni Valley railway is strategic, and it also shows evidence of the government’s efficient utilization of the resources.

“This is a typical example of taxpayers’ money. The money the government continues to borrow day in and day out; this is what we are using the money for,” the minister said.