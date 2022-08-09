46 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as "fake", media reports suggesting he was interfering in the upcoming Nigerian presidential elections.

He said: "I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria".

In a tweet he wrote:

My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”.