1 hour ago

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will do everything within his power to change the fortunes of this country, Majority Chief Whip, Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP made the comment in reaction to the Minority's attacks on the government after the presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review.

Government has received backlash from the Minority after the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta went to Parliament to present the Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

But Annoh Dompreh reacting to the Minority claims on Accra-based Oman FM said although the impact of COVID-19 has affected our economy, the President is determined to change the destiny of the country.

“There are challenges and I admit. Most developed countries like USA, Japan, and others are all suffocating looking at their micro-economic indices due to the outbreak of covid-19 as it has slowed their development and weakened their economy

“The Ghanaian economy was on the rise until covid derailed our progress. For the past one month, we are beginning to experience some stability in the economy and this is not propaganda

“From what the President is doing, I’m sure he will take Ghana to the promised land despite the slow start in his second term,” said Annoh-Dompreh.

He, however, observed that revenue mobilization is a key challenge in the structure of the Ghanaian economy, adding that the budget read by Mr. Ofori-Atta brings hope, particularly to the private sector.

“There are challenges about the structure of our economy with regards to revenue mobilization. Every country takes taxes from citizens. When you go to America at a point of making a purchase, they take tax at the spot but our structure of the economy is so weak to the extent that revenue mobilization is always been a challenge

“When you listen to the Finance Minister, things are getting to normalcy and so there are plans on board to implement jobs particularly at the private sector,” he said.

He, therefor, chided the Minority MPs to stop the propaganda and rallied Ghanaians to support the government to succeed in all sectors.