6 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rejected a petition seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

The petition, submitted by Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, included allegations of misconduct and incompetence against the Chief Justice.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on January 6, President Akufo-Addo revealed that, following consultations with the Council of State, it was concluded that the petition did not present a prima facie case that warranted further action.

The statement further emphasized that the petition lacked the necessary supporting evidence or documentation to substantiate the claims made.

“The Office of the President wishes to inform the general public that, after a thorough and careful review of the petition for the removal of the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Council of State, has concluded that the petition does not disclose a prima facie case warranting further action.”

The Office of the President cautioned against attempts to undermine judicial independence through what it labelled as “baseless allegations”

It emphasized the importance of adhering to constitutional provisions in addressing grievances.