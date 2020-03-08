2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has donated an amount of GHC10,000 to the founder of the Adonko Company Limited and Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Dr. Kwaku Oteng at the funeral celebration of his late mother.

The president was accompanied by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff Frema Opare Addo.

The funeral of the late Obaapanin Cecilia Mensah became the fulcrum of focus on Saturday as all media houses under the Angel Broadcasting Network took the whole funeral live on air.

The talk of the town has however been the droves of five-digit donations which appeared to be the challenge of supremacy among the crème de la crème in business circles who attended the funeral of the business magnate.

Three banks the Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank, the National Investment Bank (NIB) and EcoBank were on grounds as the receiving points for the donations.

Aside the banks, a mobile money line was constantly and consistently mentioned for donations to the hearing of persons who wanted to donate through their wallets and for persons who couldn’t make their way to the funeral grounds.

Tight friends of the business magnate including the Minister of Education Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Commission of Police Nathan Kofi Boakye and the Founder of the Despite Group of Companies Mr Osei Kwame didn’t disappoint on the day.

The funeral almost turned a business fair as Household Companies ranging across Banks, Distributors, Insurance Companies, State-Owned Enterprises, and Manufacturers thronged Mampongteng.

Local Traditional authorities, as well as delegations from the business community in Nigeria and the United States of America, were fully represented as well.