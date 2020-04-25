2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the seat of government of endorsing what he says are illegal and irresponsible actions being showcased by heads of the country’s Electoral body.

This follows a supposed meeting held by some Electoral Commission officials at the Airport City Escape Hotel in Accra Saturday.

Mr. George, who had earlier secured a court injunction against a planned workshop by the EC in his constituency said the move was a violation of the country’s laws and impropriety.

The MP who had stormed the place with some other party members to ascertain the details of the said meeting expressed disappointment in the leaders of the commission whom he claims acted with approval from the presidency.

His displeasure was based on the argument that the EC and officials present at the location were flouting government’s directives against the holding of any political or public gatherings in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, as well as some Executive Instruments.

“It is a sad day for the rule of law and the country. Our constitutional body is trying to disregard the ruling or orders of the court in a body that has a lawyer as the commissioner, has chosen to flout the order of the land.”

“The court order was clear, that a meeting, or a workshop by the Electoral Commission or any other body where EI 64 and EI 67 are in effect, is illegal and both are not peculiar to Ningo Prampram. The issue by the President Akufo-Addo, covers the entire republic of Ghana so an offence in Ningo Prampram is an offence in any other part of the country where you do this. And that is why you see police clamp down weddings outside of Accra and other parts of the country. Bottom line here is that when the Electoral Commission says it is holding a workshop meeting, my understanding after meeting the police is that they say they are meeting in groups of 20.

The law for the gathering of 25 is specific to private burials, not even funerals, and so unless what is going on here at the City Escape Hotel is a private burial, what is going on in there is an illegality that has been established by a competent court of jurisdiction in this country.” He said.

He further alleged that the electoral body has gained authority to act the way it is, because it has the authorization of top figures.

“Take it from me, the Electoral Commission and I say this without equivocation. The EC is doing what they are because they have the tacit approval of the Flagstaff House. President Akufo-Addo is endorsing the illegality and irresponsibility of the EC and this is a man who claims to be a towing of the rule of law, what happened to the rule of law? Jean Mensa cannot do what she is doing if the Flagstaff House does not approve of her actions.”

Party officials including NDC aspiring member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Constituency, John Dumelo and Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Peter Otukonor were present.

Police statement

Meanwhile, Greater Accra Operations Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Supt. Kwesi Ofori, who was there with his men noted that they met some less than 20 EC officials at the lobby of the hotel and not in an official meeting.

“We met some officials at the lobby and we’ve spoken to them. We did not see any formal meeting going on but we met some officials at the lobby. Less than 20 officials. We have advised that following their complaint, they should go back to the airport police, see the district commander and follow formalities.

Sam George's injunction

Sam George secured an injunction against the Electoral Commission's decision to hold a workshop at the City Escape Hotel in his Constituency.

The ex-parte injunction was granted by the Tema High Court.

The EC’s planned workshop for its directors and deputies was scheduled for April 24 to 29 at Prampram to discuss the compilation of a new voter register.

The meeting was to be held in three different batches in order to observe the social distancing protocols amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The plans for new register are currently on suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The voters registration exercises was initially scheduled to begin on April 18, due to COVID-19.

Following the suspension, the EC had said it is collaborating with health experts to decide on a more favourable date depending on the prevalence rate of the virus.

Source: Ghanaweb