2 hours ago

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to undertake an imminent ministerial reshuffle today, February 14, 2024.

A meeting held on Friday, February 9, at the Jubilee House concluded on the names.

The president is poised to make significant changes to his ministerial appointments after months of public demands.

A month after former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, and Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned to focus on their political campaigns, the latest adjustments to his government took place.

Insiders indicate that the forthcoming reshuffle will be extensive, and it was tactfully postponed to accommodate the completion of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The primaries were conducted over the weekend to spare the affected ministers from the additional emotional strain of potential defeat while transitioning to new responsibilities.

Originally slated for December, the reshuffle was rescheduled for February following the conclusion of the ruling party’s internal elections to preempt any unsuccessful candidates from attributing their loss to the president.

Already, a reshuffle has taken place at the local levels with several Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) replaced as part of efforts to revitalise the system.