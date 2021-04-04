3 hours ago

The Gonjaland Youth Association has marked its 45th annual Congress on the theme “Beyond election 2020; uniting Gonjaland for accelerated development” at Bole in the Savannah region.

The Congress, which was the first since the creation of the region brought together all the sons and daughters of Gonjaland within and outside Ghana as it was used as an opportunity to celebrate the creation of the region.

The Gonjaland Youth Association is an important association in the Savannah region whose membership is made up of gonjas and other ethnic groups resident in the Savannah region.

The association has played a key role in the development of Gonjaland and continues to be a rallying point for peace building and social cohesion in the area.

They displayed the culture of the region through fashion and dance during the event.

The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was the Guest of Honour at a durbar to climax the 4-day-long Congress in Bole assured the chiefs and people of the region of the government’s commitment in developing it.

He said a lot was done in the region in the first term of president Akufo-Addo and announced construction works on the Daboya bridge which he said will begin in June 2021.

“A lot has been in the first term of President Akufo-Addo for Gonjaland and the Savannah region, roads has been constructed, potable water has been provided for Salaga and Yapei.”

He said the “we have completed 631 projects with 155 currently ongoing and that is phenomenal, one of the bridges that is most dear to my heart is the Daboya bridge and it has been awarded and I just spoke to the contractors before making this statement and they will start the construction of the bridge by June or July this year.”

He called on residents of the region to take advantage of the natural resources of the area and support government to develop the area and also ensure lasting peace in the area.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor gave assurances that he will do all he can together with the regional minister to stop the menace of logging and commercial production of charcoal in the region and called on the chiefs to join the fight.

The president of the Gonjaland youth association, Lawyer Mohammed Amin Osman called on the government to establish a teacher training college in the region.

“The association wish to make a passionate appeal to the government to establish a teacher training college in the Savannah region and at best convert the Damongo Agric College into an Agric University.”

He also called on the government to create additional districts in the region.

Source: citifmonline